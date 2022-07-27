MUKWONAGO
Diane C. Holtz
Diane C. Holtz of Mukwonago went home to her Lord and Savior on July 23, 2022, at the age of 61. She is the loving wife of Ralph Holtz for 41 years; devoted mother of Tyler (Rachel) Holtz and Sarah Holtz; proud grandmother of Caleb and Owen Holtz; loving daughter of Joyce (Glenn) Volkmann and the late Gerald Martin; and caring sister of Richard (Jean) Martin and Greg (Lisa) Martin. Diane is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Martin, and children Emily and Jacob Holtz.
Diane was a lifetime member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and a longtime Sunday school teacher. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her family and church family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30, at St. John’s Evangelical Luther Church, 410 W. Veterans Way, Mukwonago, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Diane’s memory to the St. John’s School expansion fund.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.