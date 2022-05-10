WAUKESHA
Diane E. Kienast
Jan. 13, 1954 - May 6, 2022
Diane E. Kienast of Waukesha died May 6, 2022, at age 68. She was born in Waukesha on January 13, 1954, the daughter of Arnold and Martha (nee Strong) Sonnenburg.
Diane was a former member at Trinity Lutheran Church and was a current member at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. She was a 1972 graduate of Waukesha South High School. After high school she worked at GE Medical Systems in Pewaukee, retiring after 30-plus years of service.
She is survived by her sons Kyle (Ashley) Kienast of Bonduel and Steve (Navid) Kienast of Shiocton, and grandchildren Calvin, Finn, Nataly, Alison, Sofia, Rosemary and Helen. She is further survived by her sister Sue (the late Gary) Wehner of Pewaukee; brothers Gary (the late Jan) (Barb) Sonnenburg of Blue River, Scott (Linda) Sonnenburg of Ferryville, Greg (Jennifer) Sonnenburg of Mukwonago, and Jeff (Bill) Sonnenburg of Milwaukee, along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Private funeral services will be held at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.