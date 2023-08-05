Diane Fae Williams
May 28, 1947 - Aug. 3, 2023
Diane Fae Williams, 76, passed away on August 3, 2023, after her second battle with cancer.
Diane was born on May 28, 1947, to Maribel and Owen Williams in Milwaukee, the oldest child in a family of five sisters and one brother.
A graduate of Mukwonago Union High School in 1965, Diane went on to study political science at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, where she was active in student government. Diane later earned a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1995.
Diane's passion for politics propelled her into one of her favorite jobs as an aide in the D.C. office of Sen. Bob Kasten during the 1980s. She instilled a love and respect for the voting process in her children and frequently volunteered as a poll worker for elections, big and small. This past November when she was physically unable to volunteer, her son Stephan did so in her place, a tradition her children and grandchildren will continue in her memory.
Diane's life revolved around family and faith. She was a loving mother to her four children and devoted grandmother, who always had her knitting needles handy to outfit and comfort her eight grandchildren. Diane's faith was a cornerstone of her life. She served two years as the secretary for the National Association of Congregational Christian Churches (NACCC), was appointed several times as Worthy Matron in the member of the Twilight and La Belle Chapters of the Order of the Eastern Star, volunteered (as an ordained pastor) in the Senior Ministry with the First Congregational Church, administering communion, praying with and for seniors homebound and in nursing homes. When returning to the Mukwonago area, she served two terms on the LS Baker Library Board.
Diane was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her children and their partners: Amie Bresette (Brad Copenhaver) of Altamonte Springs, Fla., Stephan Bresette (Molly) of Wisconsin Dells, David Bresette (Leah) of Stillwater, Minn., and Robert Bresette (Julia) of McFarland; eight grandchildren: Mason, Robbie, Max, Lily, James, Eddy, Audrey and June; her sisters, Connie Powers, Nancy Ryburn, Gayle (Randy) Hulsebus and Jayne (Ken) Bjorge; her brother Bob (Lisa) Williams; many nephews and one niece.
Services will be held at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Eagle, 499 Elkhorn Road, Eagle, WI 53119, on Tuesday, August 8, at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra, 262-594-2442, is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.