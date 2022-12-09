OCONOMOWOC
Diane J. Schneeberg
Diane J. Schneeberg (nee Rathke) came home to the Lord on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the age of 84. She is survived by her husband, Bill, of 66 years; her children Bill (Sally) Schneeberg and Ted (Niki) Schneeberg; her grandchildren Brandon (Rachelle) Busse, Bryan (Megan) Schneeberg, Megan (Jared) Eckes, and Carly Schneeberg; her great-grandchildren Brady, Blake, Bryson, Parker, Silas, Stella, JJ, Elyza, Alana, and Levi; her sisters Sandy and Darlene; and her brother Hank. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Faye Rathke; her son Tracy, and her sisters Dawn and Sharon.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Schmidt and Bartelt, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, WI. Memorials to AngelsGrace are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visist www.schmidtandbartelt.com.