North Prairie
Diane M. Schultz
April 9, 1946 - August 21, 2023
Diane M. Schultz (Penry), age 77, of North Prairie died peacefully with her loving family at her side on Monday, August 21, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Diane was born on April 9, 1946, in Milwaukee to Harry and Elinore Penry. She married the love of her life Steven J. Schultz in Waukesha in 1974.
Diane retired from Waukesha Memorial Hospital after 20+ years as an RN in multiple departments. She was also the one that was there to care for the family if anyone was sick or in need. She was an accomplished quilter and made many quilts over the years with her nieces, Sandy and Christy, whom she adored. Diane had a love of animals, especially her therapy dogs Curly and McGraw, whom she took to Children’s Hospital and visited patients for years. She was an avid equestrian always in love with her horses. She was an excellent gardener and cook in addition to all her many other cherished attributes.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Steven; her children Mark (Sharon), Lisa, Jeremy (Jennifer); her grandchildren, Dan, Lindsey, Hunter and Jacob; other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her son Timothy.
Funeral services for Diane will be on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12:00 (noon) at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church (1941 Madison Avenue, Waukesha). Visitation will be at church from 10:00 AM until the time of services.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions can be directed to Mt. Calvary Church.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family.