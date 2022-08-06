Dianne M. Fitzgerald
Oct. 22, 1944 — Aug. 4, 2022
Dianne Marie Fitzgerald (Grandt) was born October 22, 1944, in St. Paul, Minn., to Irene and Elmer Grandt. A lifelong educator, she truly loved teaching second graders at Blair Elementary for over 30 years.
Dianne was an avid bargain shopper, loved playing cards, traveling with her family, finding the best happy hour, and loved getting into mischief with her friends, golfing, and whipping up delicious meals. Above all, the stubborn and loving Nana was proud of her family and her grandchildren, whom brought her true joy.
Dianne passed peacefully while surrounded by family and friends on August 4th.
Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Ed. She is survived by daughter Sarah and her husband Heath Knakmuhs; daughter Molly Fitzgerald and her partner Kyle McMahon; five grandchildren, a.k.a . “Nana's Girls,” Riley and Sloane Knakmuhs and Aoife, Finley and Berneen McMahon; her brother Al Grandt; and cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dianne's name may be made at DonorsChoose.org (a teachers’ nonprofit) or the American Cancer Society (https://amp.cancer.org/) Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.