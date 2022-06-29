Dominic J. Albanese
Dominic J. Albanese went home to the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022, reuniting with his beloved wife Elayne (nee Hauk) at the age of 91.
Loving and devoted father of Lori Syverson and Joseph Albanese (Christina Burgarino). Proud and loving grandfather of Christopher (Melissa) and Matthew Syverson. Great-grandfather of Amaya and Amelia. Cherished brother of Christina Schiessl. Dear uncle of Jody Kelly, Margaret (Mark) Wagner, Frances Kinnenun, Philip (Jill) Kelly, Jayda Kelly, Anthony (Bree) Wagner, Jennifer Wagner, Nadine (Eric) Couto, Nicole (Tim) Birkel, Erin, Kevin (Katie), Brian (Lauren) McGovern, Tammy (Jim) Landon and other nieces and nephews. Also survived by good and dear friends and the thousands of customers he served for 69 years.
Preceded in death by his sisters Toma, Helen and Fofe; his brother Jimmy; and his parents Joseph and Frances. also preceded in death by his nieces Kathleen (the late Dr. Robert) McGovern, Tary Alvord and Ilissa Kelly.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 5, at the Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. with funeral services at 5:30 p.m. Private family entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
The Albanese family extends their sincere gratitude to Kris and her staff at Avalon Square for their compassionate care.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.