Don Lomax
July 10, 1934 - Feb. 7, 2022
Don Lomax passed away peacefully Monday, February 7, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born July 10, 1934, to Donald S. and Bernadette (Opperman) Lomax in Queens, New York. Enlisted in USAF January 30, 1953, and served proudly (four years until 1957). He became an instructor. He attended B-29 school and then became crew chief on a B-29 aircraft.
After discharge from the Air Force, he attended Ohio University earning Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in mechanical engineering then on to Rutgers University teaching while working on his doctorate degree. He was lured into private industry when Xaloy, INC (New Brunswick, N.J.) called upon him to solve a major design problem in their bimetallic injection cylinders. He worked at Xaloy as VP engineering from 1965-1971 when Wisconsin Centrifugal recruited him to head up a new bimetal division (from 1971-1974) then started Bimex Corporation (Wales, WI) in 1974 specializing in bimetallic cylinders for the plastics injection and extrusion molding industry.
Don was a true entrepreneur - always reinventing himself. In addition to his career in manufacturing (where he held seven patents related to metallurgy). He also held a real estate broker license where he bought, sold and developed properties.
Don recently retired from Building Envelope Consultants after 16 years where he worked as a professional engineer, licensed in nine states.
Don’s lifelong hobby and love was classic cars. He regularly attended all of the car shows and auctions, buying, selling, and trading. He became well known among fellow car collectors all over the country for his love of 1941 Cadillacs and his parts “business.”
Don had a great sense of humor, a love of history and storytelling, which he regularly shared with his family and friends.
Don is survived by his wife of 41 years Denise (nee Maneage); his sons, Roger, Christopher, and Andrew; and his grandchildren Alison, Austin and Aaden. He is further survived by his loving extended Ohio family-especially “Brother” Carl Maneage and Antoinette; four nieces, five nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to all of the amazing doctors and nurses at Waukesha Memorial Hospital who provided the most loving care of Don.
A celebration of life for Don will be held at a later date (spring/summer). Details will follow.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Lomax family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.