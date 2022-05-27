PEWAUKEE
Don V. Martin
Nov. 24, 1928 - May 25, 2022
Don V. Martin of Pewaukee, formerly of Genesee, died on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Delray Medical Center Hospice near his Florida home at the age of 93. He was born in Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin, on November 24, 1928, the son of Guy and Viola (nee Huebner) Martin and graduated from Waukesha High School.
Don married Marilyn Held on July 24, 1998; she survives him. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1947 until 1968, retiring with the rank of chief petty officer. Following his retirement from the Navy, Don worked as a letter carrier in Waukesha until retiring in 1988. He was a member of the VFW in Colorado and was a longtime and faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of nearly 24 years, Marilyn; his children Jeff (Debra) Martin of Jackson, Missouri, Michael (Jenni) Martin of Oconomowoc, Jacqueline (James) Hickey of McFarland, Wisconsin, and Daniel (Lisa) Martin of Gratiot, Wisconsin; his wife Marilyn’s children Susan (Donald) Schneider of Longmont, Colorado, Sandra (Greg) Bowe of Ocala, Florida, Steven (Roswitha) Held of Woodbridge, Virginia, the late Cheryl (Joseph) Strojny of Menomonee, Michigan, and the late Robert Scott Held; grandchildren Jessica, Julie, Angie, Emily, Nora, James, Shanna, Ashley, and Nicholas; and great-grandchildren Eli, Ani, Emi, Lauren, Emmitt, Ethan, Jesse, Amelia, Lucas, Sullivan, Theodore and Audrey. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Don Anderson of Waupaca, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends in Wisconsin and Florida.
He was preceded in death by his first wife; Audrey; his sister Catherine Anderson; and his brother Guy Martin.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI 53189, on Wednesday, June 1, from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.