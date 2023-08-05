MUKWONAGO
Don Wayne Anderson
July 13, 1950 - July 8, 2023
Don Wayne Anderson of Mukwonago sadly passed away July 8, 2023, at the age of 72. He was reunited with his wife Sandy; they were married for 53 years. Born in Milwaukee on July 13, 1950.
Don was a loving and patient husband and father. He retired from Harnischfeger after working for 45 years, also he went to UW-River falls to become a farrier in his 30s. He was in a golf league and took flight lessons in his 40s. Don enjoyed watching “Naked and Afraid,” cutting the grass on his zero turn, going to the lake on the pontoon and traveling with his wife.
Don is survived by his daughters Cheryl Uszler (ex-husband Rick Uszler) of Mukwonago and Michele Luther (fiance John Schwock) of Fall River; proud grandpa of Josh Uszler (fiancee Kayla Houston)and Samantha Luther; great-grandpa to Ridge Uszler; and loving brother of Judy Webber and Pauline (Scott) Klann. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy; grandson Jase Luther; brother John Anderson; nephew David Anderson; and his parents, Marvin and Barbara Anderson.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.