PEWAUKEE
Donald Bruce Schoenhaar
Oct. 26, 1930 - Oct. 29, 2022
Donald Bruce Schoenhaar of Pewaukee passed from this world to the next at 4:03 p.m. October 29, 2022 (official record is 4:10 p.m. of COVID-19 pneumonia) surrounded by his loving family. Known as Bruce, Don, Donald, Rollie, Big Guy and Gpa, Donald was a beloved son, brother, uncle, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, student, educator, teacher and coach, influencing the lives of three generations of Pewaukee High School and Middle School students from his hire in 1960 to retirement in 1993.
Based on his own amazing athletic skills, Donald was an avid sports fan. Rarely idle, Don constantly gave back to the Pewaukee and St. Mary’s/Queen of Apostles communities he called home. All of his life, Don worked tirelessly for his family and those he loved.
Born to life on October 26, 1930, in South Milwaukee to Walter Dewey Schoenhaar and Isabelle Mary Reith, Donald graduated from Bay View High School in 1948. Donald served in the Army Signal Corp from Aug. 28, 1950, to Sept. 3, 1953, assigned to Germany during the height of the Korean War. Don used the GI Bill to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater from 1956-1960, where he boosted the Warhawks to a national championship as a fullback at the age of 29. He also met the love of his life, Blanche, at Whitewater, and they were married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington on August 22, 1959.
Upon graduation, Donald took his first teaching post at Pewaukee High School in August 1960, forging an amazing 33-year career as an outstanding educator, teacher and coach. Students recall his larger than life personality, including his booming voice. Rolls or Rollie, as his athletes lovingly referred to him, had the unique ability to take a student or athlete where they were at, assess their needs and then give them individual guidance and coaching to help them achieve new levels of understanding and excellence. Donald was inducted into the Wisconsin Baseball Association Hall of Fame for his prolific 20-year career as a PHS varsity baseball coach, which included two storied state runs and numerous conference championships. Donald also was an assistant football coach at PHS, and a track coach for Pewaukee middle school and high school students for 27 years.
After retirement, Donald continued to serve the PHS community by running the scoreboard for PHS football games in the booth with his best friend Fraland Campbell until 2015. Donald would always answer the call if assistance was needed to assure PHS athletic events happened. Gpa also coached his grandson Sam’s baseball teams from 1997-2000, and attended his granddaughter AC’s PHS basketball, volleyball and soccer games. The last sporting events at PHS for Donald were watching Anna as an assistant coach for Lady Pirates varsity soccer program in 2021 and 2022.
After his son James was born, Donald shifted his educational focus, completing a Master’s program at UW-Whitewater in special education studies/Master of Science in Education in 1972. Don used this training to become one of the premier learning disabilities specialists in the Pewaukee, Arrowhead and Kettle Moraine school districts. Don had a passion for this work because he truly felt targeted early testing and intervention could have a profound positive impact on a special needs child in terms of their growth, educational pursuits and overall achievement.
Donald was a man of faith, family and friends. Don was a lifelong UW-Whitewater Warhawk Football booster and ticket holder, he was a member of Land O’Lakes Old Timers Club and commander of American Legion Post 228 for 10 years. Donald served as vice president two years, then president for two years of the Wisconsin High School Baseball Coaches Association. Don was an active member for 45 years of Council 3562 of the Knights of Columbus, achieving the Medallion Award for Distinguished Service in 2015. Along with his son James, Donald spearheaded the annual Tootsie Roll campaign for the Knights in Pewaukee for over 20 years, distributing funds raised to hundreds of local organizations and people in need. For most of his adult life, if Donald was not in a classroom or on a field of play, he was volunteering to help his community.
We will miss his positive outlook on life and his encouraging words, reminding us of the importance to be kind and compassionate, valuing each person while celebrating their individual gifts.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Blanche Josephine (Hegeman) Schoenhaar. Beloved father of Cheryl and James Schoenhaar. Loving grandfather of Samuel (Sara Jane) Schoenhaar and Anna Christopherson. Dear great-grandfather of Ariana Jane Schoenhaar. Donald had great affection for his many godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends he made along his life’s journey. His sister-in-law Mildred (Hegeman) Casey is the only remaining survivor of Blanche’s seven siblings and their spouses, all of whom Don cherished.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and his beloved sisters and brother-in-laws Carolyn (Alvin) Marks, Mary (Charles) Kasza and Helen (Harold) Price.
There will be a community event Friday, November 18, from 5-8 p.m. at Queen of Apostles Church, N35-W23360 W. Capitol Drive, Pewaukee. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, at Queen of Apostles Church (doors open at 10 a.m.). Interment with Military Honors at 1 p.m. at Pine Lawn Cemetery, 10700 W. Capitol Drive (Highway 100 and Capitol Drive). Please meet at cemetery office.
Properly worn masks are required at all indoor events, no exceptions.
The Schoenhaar family asks that donations in Donald’s memory go to one of the following: Pewaukee Historical Society; Stars & Stripes Honor Flight, P.O. Box 636, Port Washington, WI 53074; Pewaukee High School (memo line: Women’s Soccer Program); or Pewaukee High School (memo line: Fitness Center Campaign).
Donald’s family wants to thank Kevin Yonke of Yonke & Son Funeral Home, Charity Yoder of Horizon Home Healthcare and Nurse Mary of ProHealth Care Waukesha Memorial Hospital Hospice for services provided.
Yonke & Son Funeral Home, 262-691-1900, is serving the family.