ELKHORN
Donald Bub
Jan. 25, 1942 - Sept. 6, 2023
Donald J. Bub, age 81, of Elkhorn, died on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Alfred and Helen (Goralski) Bub, Donald was born on January 25, 1942.
He married Mary Trick on February 23, 1963, in Pewaukee. Together they raised their three daughters and made their life dreams come true with the conception of their produce farm. Donald had a love and appreciation for music and was in a band for 17 years as the front man guitar player and singer. He also contributed to the Lafayette Township planning commission; helping make instrumental decisions and choices that would benefit the township and its people long term. He helped start and organize the first farm market in Elkhorn; he also participated in farm markets in surrounding towns selling his homegrown produce and getting to know the locals. He had a great love for growing produce, which in turn led to work organizing the market in Elkhorn. He always had a very good hand when it came to a card game and spent many evenings playing cribbage at Sperino’s and sheepshead with his family. Above all things, he had a great love for his family and a deep affection for the dogs and cats that entered his life.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Patricia Bartel, Warren Bub, and Kenneth Bub.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; children Caryn Standal, Christy (Roger) Harteau and Laura Bub; grandchildren Ben (Kaela) Harteau, Zachary (Jessica) Harteau, Anna Harteau, Charlie Bub, Jake (Ashley) Standal, Kait (Derrek Grunfelder-McCrank) Standal, Nik (Tabitha McMaster) Standal and Tess Standal; great-grandchildren Caroline Standal, Henry Harteau, Rose and Lily Harteau; family member Sarah Bull; and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial celebration will take place at Haase-Lockwood Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI, on Friday, September 15, at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will take place before the celebration beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made by planting a tree in Donald’s memory.
Haase-Lockwood Associates, Funeral Homes Crematory is serving the family. Online guest book can be found at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.