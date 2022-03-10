HARTLAND
Donald Carl Rambadt Sr.
Donald “Don / Colonel / Doctor” Rambadt of Hartland, 87, quietly passed on Monday, March 7, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.
He is survived by his shining light of a wife, Barbara Sorenson Rambadt; daughter Jennifer (Rambadt) Brown; grandson Sawyer Brown; son Don Rambadt Jr.; and brother Merlin Rambadt. His stepchildren Julie (Ken) Welsh, Sue (Scott) Bechtel, Tom (Sue) Sorenson, John (Leah) Sorenson, their combined 11 children, and families have added immeasurably to the richness of his life.
A celebration of his life will be held at the First Congregational Church UCC, Hartland, starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. Please see the funeral home website for full obituary and more information.
