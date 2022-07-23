MADISON
Donald David Loeffler
Aug. 1, 1940 — July 18, 2022
Donald Loeffler of Madison passed away before the Cubs had another opportunity to win the World Series and for the golf season to finally end due to snow. He left earth on Monday, July 18, 2022, a few weeks shy of his 82nd birthday and a 60th wedding anniversary.
Don was born in Gary, Ind., and spent his formative years in the idyllic hometown of Crown Point, Ind. It was there that he met the love of life (other than baseball and golf), Sandy Perry. They married after Don graduated from Purdue University in 1962. Many lifelong friendships were formed in Crown Point and West Lafayette, including countless sandlot baseball buddies and Sigma Pi brothers.
After college, Don and Sandy lived in and around Chicago for many years. It was here that they started a family, first with their son, Eric Edward Loeffler and six years later, a daughter, Andrea Korin Loeffler. By the mid-’70s, the family of four moved to Waukesha, where Don’s career thrived. His love of baseball never wavered. While his heart was with the Cubbies, he loved having the opportunity to attend the Brew Crew’s World Series games. His love of golf was love-hate depending upon his game. He also became a relatively talented bowler. In the same year he shot both a hole-inone and a 300 game in bowling and joked that he could die a happy man now that he had accomplished those two sporting feats. He spent many summers in East Troy playing on the world’s most okay softball team WSHQLY (and going to the ETBT.)
Upon retirement, Don and Sandy moved to Madison, Wis. Don became a grandfather in 2001, with the birth of Peyton Perry Barber. Don also found a way to support both the Purdue Boilermakers while living amongst so many Wisconsin Badgers.
Don would have been SOOOO mad to learn he would, in fact, not find out how “Better Call Saul” ends or how all his sports teams finished their seasons (though we can presume how the Bears will do next season).
Don was predeceased by his parents, Carl Cornelius Loeffler and Jean Elizabeth Loeffler.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Perry Loeffler of Madison; son, Eric Loeffler (Terry Hood) of Atlanta; daughter, Andrea Loeffler Barber (David) of Madison; granddaughter, Peyton Perry Barber of Bemidji, Minn., and Madison; and his sister, Elizabeth “Betsy” Spradlin of Indianapolis. Don also leaves behind a brother-in-law and two sisters- in-law; nieces, a nephew, cousins, friends, and a sizable collection of Chicago Cubs ephemera much to his wife’s chagrin.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Camp Randall Rowing Club (www.camprandallrc.org) in Don Loeffler’s name. His granddaughter’s involvement in this sport meant the world to him and he would be exceedingly honored for you to help this rag tag club of rowers with a donation.
