WAUKESHA
Donald ‘Don’ Dahl
Jan. 15, 1940 — July 6, 2022
Donald “Don” Dahl of Waukesha passed away on July 6, 2022 at the age of 82. Despite suffering recent serious medical challenges, Don showed great clarity and courage, and stayed strong until the end. Don was born on Jan. 15, 1940, in Milwaukee to William and Emma Dahl. After graduating from Juneau High School, he worked as a liquor delivery person and salesman, and worked also in the automotive assembly and parts industries. There he was able to utilize his extensive knowledge and love of cars. His passion was painting and restoring cars, as well as building and painting stock cars. He was artistically and mechanically creative in many different ways.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and his son Jason Dahl, and is survived by his first wife with whom he had four children — Jill (Tucker) Shepherd, Dean (Therese) Dahl, and Justin (Dalia) Dahl. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jenna (Tyler) Vancura, Tanner Shepherd, Paige Dahl, Broden Dahl, and Adalyn Dahl; as well as sister-in-law Maureen Ramm.
Don was also preceded in death by his second wife, Jean Dahl; and is survived by his stepson Josh (Heather) Dahl, and sister-in-law Tammi (Kevin) Lux.
He is further survived by many special neighbors, friends, former co-workers, and car buddies.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 31, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home at 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha. Visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a service to follow immediately after.
As Don had a great fondness for his cats, memorials can be made to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.