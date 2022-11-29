WAUSAUKEE
Donald ‘Don’ Engel
Oct. 25, 1930 - Nov. 23, 2022
Donald “Don” Engel, 92, of Wausaukee, died November 23, 2022. Born in Goodman on October 25, 1930; son of John and Adeline Engel Sr.
Don served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and going for walks. He was a life-time member of AL #294 of Hartland and member of the VFW in Armstrong Creek/Goodman. Don thoroughly enjoyed dressing up as a clown and being pulled by a red fire truck while he was on his skis during the 4th of July parades. He truly was a people person and loved talking to everyone.
Don is survived by his daughter, Darlene Koser; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Fern; son, Donald Jr; and daughters Mary and Susan.
Burial will be in Village of Hartland Cemetery.
Roubal Funeral Home of Wausaukee is assisting his family.