WAUKESHA
Donald ‘Don’ J. Klein
Sept. 27, 1945 - Oct. 29, 2021
Donald “Don” J. Klein was born Sept. 27, 1945, passing to eternal life on Oct. 29, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Kassandra (Sandra Odeja); son Joe; daughter-in-law Dawn (Wilkum) Klein; and furry companions Siberian huskies Zeus and Chaika.
Don was a lifelong resident of Waukesha. He was a huge car lover, owning a 1937 Oldsmobile Street Rod and a 1973 442 Oldsmobile. Don and son Joe would show the cars in used car shows. He was a member of the Looser’s car.
Don will be dearly missed by his family, friends and everyone who knew him.
Private services were held.
Please contribute in Don's name to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.