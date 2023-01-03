MUKWONAGO
Donald E. ‘Don’ Merriner
Donald E. “Don” Merriner of Mukwonago passed away December 28, 2022, at the age of 85. Don is the loving father of Michael (Val), Martin (JoAnne) and Scott (Christine) Merriner; proud grandpa of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandy Merriner, whom he was married to for 65 years.
Don grew up in Hickory Corners, Mich., where he met Sandy, his sweetheart for life. He received his bachelor’s degree at Western Michigan University and started his teaching career at Pennfield High School in Battle Creek, Mich. Don also worked for Xerox Corporation before moving his family to live in Wisconsin. There Don continued his career in education working at Waukesha County Technical College and completing his master’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin. Don retired after 30 enjoyable years at WCTC.
Don had varied interests and was involved in the community, he served on the Village Board of Eagle and the police commission. He appreciated the history of our great country and enjoyed studying the ways of life in the past. He enjoyed hunting and metal detecting in his younger years, working in his yard, looking for antiques, wood working and carving, and watching the Packers through thick and thin. He loved taking trips with Sandy to see America’s countryside and making family get togethers special for everyone.
Private family services are being held.
The family extends a special thank you to the caring staff at the LindenGrove Memory Care and Rehabilitation units of Mukwonago.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.