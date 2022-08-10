Donald F. Mueller
Nov. 22, 1938 - Aug. 4, 2022
Donald passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by family at the age of 83 following a long battle with a chronic illness.
Don was born in Waukesha on November 22, 1938, to Paul and Margaret (nee Ritter) Mueller. After graduating from Waukesha High School in 1956, Don served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Oklahoma, during the Vietnam war. On October 7, 1961, he was united in marriage to Joan Thompson. He worked for the Waukesha Water Utility for 34 dedicated years.
Don and Joan raised two children, Dawn (Don) Umhoefer and Scott (Diana) Mueller. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, playing cards, golfing, gardening, cooking and woodworking.
He was also a dedicated member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Don married Joan Wisnieski in 2008. They were able to enjoy traveling, camping and spending time together.
Don leaves behind his wife, Joan Wisnieski; his children Dawn and Scott; his grandchildren Samantha (Abe), Alissa (Zach) and Mikaela (Alex); and sister Barbara Soat. He is also survived by his stepchildren John (Diane), Denise (Gary) and Debbie (Geoff); and step-grandchildren Danielle, Stevie, Cassie and Charlie DeCloux, Hailey (Alex) Graf and Nicole Gamroth.
Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; his parents; brother Paul (Betty) Mueller; brother-in-law Paul Soat; niece Mary Soat; and in-laws Gilbert and Faye Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 13, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., with a service at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Prairie Home Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.