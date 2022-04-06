Donald G. Foth
March 15, 1935 - April 1, 2022
Donald G. Foth, age 87, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on March 15, 1935, to George and Marie (Breaker) Foth in Neenah.
Donald is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Christy (Patrick) Connell; his daughter-in-law, Peggy Foth; his grandchildren, Jake, Nick, Sara, Mike, Peter and Jessie; and beloved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven; his parents; and his siblings.
Don was a proud member of the Marine Corps and served in Korea. He loved his country and was a true American patriot. After his service he worked for General Motors for 32 years as an employee of the Chevrolet Motor Division. His devotion and passion for Chevrolet made Don an invaluable employee and is remembered by many.
In 1957, Don married the love of his life and best friend, Barbara. Don was a loving and dedicated father to Steven and Christy. He enjoyed coaching his children’s baseball/softball teams, and traveling to 49 states, especially to Branson, Mo., with family and friends. Don also enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, NASCAR, and country western music. Above all hobbies, Don loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Don was lovingly known to them as 'Grandpa' or 'Papa.' He is remembered as the ultimate jokester, a proud homeowner, a patriot, a kind heart, a best friend, and a role model.
Don has returned home to be with the Lord and his beloved son Steven. And glory Hallelujah, he can hear again!
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, April 11, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation starting at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or to Samaritan’s Purse.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.