APPLETON
Donald Herman Abel
Nov. 2, 1926 — April 5, 2023
Donald Herman Abel, age 96, went home to his Lord among the thunder and lightning of early Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Brewster Village in Appleton, Wisconsin. In his final days, as was true for the decades prior, “Don” was surrounded by Betty, his beloved bride of 68 years, and his children, of whom he was fiercely proud. Considering that he was a man of tremendous industry, it seems no accident that the percussion of the heavens outside his window at the end so closely resembled the sounds of crashing brake presses and ringing hammer strikes during a life lived to build — and build so very well.
Don Abel was born in Lisbon, Wisconsin, in Waukesha County, on November 2, 1926, to Erwin and Alma Abel. He was the second of two boys — Kenneth being the eldest. Three months before Don’s birth, his mother, Alma, fell from a ladder. Fearing for the life of her unborn child, Alma cried out to God to preserve the life growing within her — dedicating her son to the Lord. With little money but a great deal of grit, the Abels operated an 80-acre farm where the young Don learned to apply himself, overcoming the challenges of limited means through willpower and ingenuity — attributes necessary to surmount the troubled span of the Great Depression. His family would eventually leave the farm, moving around every few years as opportunities arose; they would ultimately reside in Waukesha.
Working in the Waukesha Motor Company’s carpentry shop during his high school years, Don grew into the tall, kempt, broad-shouldered man he would remain for the next eight decades. Before his high school graduation, Don was drafted into the U.S. Army during the waning days of World War II and assigned to Camp Kilmer in New Jersey. He was tasked with processing the men and materials returning from Europe. While at Camp Kilmer, a nearby Victory Center offered servicemen a meal and Christian witness. Not one to dismiss a homecooked meal, Don came to know Mr. and Mrs. Harper, who ran the center.
In speaking with the Harpers and discussing the eternal, Don Abel accepted Christ as his Savior. All the years and events that followed — his marriage to the lovely Betty Lou Gill, the fathering of nine children (six of whom survived to birth), building projects that dotted the globe — were devoted to the Truth to which his mother dedicated him in the womb and that he later found as a young man. Don attended Emmaus Bible School in Toronto, Canada, on the G.I. Bill and became an active member of Appleton Bible Chapel and later Calvary Bible Church in Neenah and Alliance Church in Appleton.
Don’s earthly achievements were manifold. He was a successful entrepreneur — a self-taught engineer and businessman. In 1963 he launched Abel Manufacturing, the company he’d head until the age of 84. Abel Mfg.’s towering steel bins and dispensing systems, operating on every farming continent, will stand silent witness for years to come of Don Abel’s insistence on exacting standards of quality. Generations of men and women found life-sustaining employment on the shop floor and in the offices of Abel Mfg. When markets turned and bankruptcy was the only option, Don Abel took note of each lender he owed and repaid the debts that the courts had cleared him of as soon as the business was back on its feet. While he was in no way obligated to do so, Don found it morally necessary to repay those who had trusted him — trusted the Abel name — with their investments.
Just as he constructed a company, so too did Don Abel look to foster institutions that would declare God’s goodness and steadfastness. Don was instrumental in the creation and continued witness of WRVM, a Christian radio station that serves the far-flung homes of the Northwoods. From Rawhide Boys Ministries to the Bible camps of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula, Don Abel was the man to whom others turned when a patch of Creation needed vision, steel, and will.
Don’s family was precious to him, a fact poignantly affirmed by the emotion in his voice during pre-meal prayers of heartfelt thanksgiving at frequent family gatherings and events. He welcomed into his family many more sons and daughters through marriage. Those blessed unions then provided ten cherished grandchildren, whose spouses he celebrated; from them came great-grandchildren, sunshine at his bedside.
To list all of those who survive Don would be more a boast of fruitfulness than a helpful reference, so let it simply be said that Donald Herman Abel is survived by the woman he adored until his final breath, his Betty Lou, and their children and the attendant families: Don B. (Yon) Abel, Alan (Sandra) Abel, Cheryl (Robert) Chesebrough, Bradley (Sharon) Abel, Marilou (Mark) Schnaderbeck and Eric (Julie) Abel. Amidst the tears, we are grateful to have been blessed to share a name and a table with Donald H. Abel.
The Don Abel family would like to thank the generous and tireless caregivers of Brewster Village and Silverstone Memory Care. The staff made a home for Dad/Grandpa and provided him the quality of life necessary to enjoy even these last, most difficult years — years when the man who had shouldered so much for so many was forced by tired limbs to slow his pace, to graciously set aside his pride, and to allow his family to carry him to the end of his race.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 19, at Appleton Alliance Church (2693 W. Grand Chute Blvd., Appleton, WI 54913). Visitation hours will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Worship Center, with the service held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. A reception will follow in the church’s South Hub from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to WRVM Radio.