WAUKESHA
Donald J. Purtell
Donald J. Purtell of Waukesha died Monday, July 24, 2023, at age 81.
Visitation will take place on Monday, August 7, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Private interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Please see Thursday’s edition for the complete obituary.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.