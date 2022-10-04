Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr.
July 10, 1938 - Sept. 30, 2022
Donald Joseph Cridelich Sr., age 84, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Don was born on July 10, 1938, in Milwaukee, to Ramie and Lucille (Medinger) Cridelich.
Don married Margaret Szyszka on November 19, 1960. She preceded him in death in April, 19, 1999. He then married Judith Behling Litschauer on August 19, 2000.
Don served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for Briggs and Stratton for over 35 years, retiring as a supervisor/foreman. He taught small engine repair at MATC for over 10 years. Don enjoyed going to Wisconsin Dells to visit family and summers at the cottage in Shawano. He enjoyed training dogs and coon hunting.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Judith; his children Donald (Cindy) Cridelich Jr., Lynn (Matt) Jach, Sherri Hytry and Tony Benvenutto; his grandchildren, Ryan (Crystelle), Cory (Vanessa) and Noah Cridelich, Joshua and Matalyn Jach; his brothers, Tom (Marnie) and Michael (Marsha) Cridelich; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Ramie and Lucille, and his first wife Marge.
A memorial gathering for Don will be held on Friday, October 7, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 12 p.m. (noon) at St. William Parish, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, with Fr. Patrick Heppe officiating.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials in Don’s name may be directed to The American Diabetes Association, The Alzheimer’s Association or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at ProHealth Wound Care and Crossroads Care Center, Pewaukee, especially Dr. Amy Galati and special friend Reginna for their exceptional care and the time they spent with Don.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the family, 262-392-4251.