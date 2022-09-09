WAUKESHA
Donald Joseph Furrer
Nov. 7, 1928 - Sept. 5, 2022
Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Donald Joseph Furrer passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 5, 2022, at the age of 93. Born November 7, 1928, in Waukesha, to parents Walter and Mabel Furrer, the eldest of five.
Don’s early years were spent working in the family business, Star Dry Cleaners. During high school he was a boxer, the undefeated Light Welterweight Golden Gloves Regional Champion. He served in the U.S. Army as a Tech Sergeant from 1951 to 1953, with the 2nd Armor Division stationed near Stuttgard, Germany, as a small-arms repairman. A lifelong Waukesha resident, Don will be remembered fondly as a well-respected business owner. His Waukesha tavern, K & D Tap, sponsored many sports teams, pool leagues, hosted large family-friendly picnics, and was where the famous Tom & Jerry’s (with the secret ingredient!) were enjoyed during the holidays. K & D Tap was known by many as a place to relax and enjoy conversation with friends, old and new. Don shared his love of hunting and fishing with family and friends. Always ready with a story, he loved to laugh and share the details of his adventures. His children and grandchildren will remember and cherish forever their time “up north” with Don and have so many fun memories of their times together.
Don is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Virginia Furrer; his children, Paul (Linda Martindiv), Christopher (Colleen), Donna Wilson, Walter (Marie), Barbara (Kevin) Esser and Richard (Beth); grandchildren, Marceline, Laura, Veronica, Courtney, Kristen (Ryan), Angela (Charlie), Samantha (Tanner), Christopher, Jessica (Linda), Briana, Emily, Megan, Bjorn and Henry; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Rachel, Alex, Abigail, Lucas and Zachary. Also survived by his sister Sue, many cousins, nephews, nieces, other family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings June, Margie and Jan.
Don was a founding member of St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, which is where services will be held on Monday, September 12. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice are preferred.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.