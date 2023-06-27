Donald L. Anderson
Donald L. Anderson passed away on June 20, 2023, at age 75, with his children by his side. Donnie was born to Donald (Mick) and Dorothy on June 3, 1948. He graduated from Waukesha South High School and worked at Envirex in Waukesha for many years. He eventually moved to Springbrook, where he could enjoy the outdoors and spend time with friends.
He is survived by his sisters Ann (Bob Miller) and Sue (Tom Evans), and his children Aric (Amy Boatman) and Kelly (Wessberg). He was the grandfather of six grandchildren, Aiden, Dylan, Owen, Gavin, Ethan, and Emma.
A celebration of life is planned at the VFW in Springbrook, WI on August 12 from 3-6 p.m.