PEWAUKEE
Donald L. LeBeau
Nov. 21, 1932 - March 5, 2023
Donald L. LeBeau, 90, of Pewaukee and formerly of Waukesha, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 21, 1932, the son of Arthur and Edith A. (nee Southcotte) LeBeau.
On February 6, 1954, he married Loraine Jamieson at First United Methodist Church in Waukesha. She preceded him in death November 7, 2019. Donald proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He graduated from Waukesha High School and then went on to Carroll College and then received his bachelor’s degree in materials engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He worked for RTE in Waukesha as materials engineer until his retirement in 1983. In his retirement he opened Billiards Country, a Waukesha pool hall and then later worked for ProHealth Care as a driver for patients and as the safety inspector at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
He will be sadly missed by his children Dan (Mary) LeBeau of Waukesha and Kathy (Steven) Hennig of Pewaukee; grandchildren Chad LeBeau, Drew (Brooklyn) LeBeau, Dana (Stephen) Colby and Stephanie (Chad) Laubenheimer; great-grandchildren Drake LeBeau, Alex Colby and Jayna Colby; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his beloved wife, he was preceded in death by his son Gary and his brothers and sisters-in-law Duane “Babe” (Betty) LeBeau and Richard (Joyce) LeBeau.
Visitation will be Friday, March 10, from 3 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 4 p.m. The Rev. Susan Bresser will preside. Graveside services with full military honors will take place Saturday March 11, at 10 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin (please meet at the cemetery).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.