EAGLE
Donald V. Sierpinski
July 27, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2022
Donald V. Sierpinski, 84, of Eagle, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Linden Court in Waukesha.
Don was born on July 27, 1938, in Milwaukee, the son of Victor and Emilie (Kadau) Sierpinski. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and after his schooling, he served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Rose Krohn on June 11, 1966 at St. Thomas Church in Milwaukee. Don and Rose were blessed with three loving daughters, Heidi, Dawn and Gretchen. The couple would spend the first 12 years of their marriage in the Milwaukee area and eventually moved out to Eagle in August of 1978. Don worked in a few different capacities during his working career, he spent many years at the A. O. Smith Corporation as a Computer Operator and also a Steelworker retiring in 1997. For leisure, Don enjoyed working in his garden, studying history, and exercising at the local YMCA. He was also fascinated by trains and enjoyed photographing and making albums of all the different trains he found interesting. Don was locally famous for sharing his tomato harvest with his friends and neighbors and he gifted countless tomatoes to many people over the years. He was also an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra where he served as the custodian for a good number of years. One of Don’s ministries at church was to collect and turn in aluminum cans and then donate the proceeds to the church. A task he enjoyed and was dedicated to. Don was a kind and friendly man. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his three daughters, Heidi (Ted) Graser of Burlington, Dawn Jones of Waukesha, and Gretchen (John) Weber of Waukesha; and his six grandchildren, Daniel Jones, T.J. Graser, Ben Graser, Rachel Graser, James Weber and Sam Weber. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his dear wife of 38 years, Rose Sierpinski; and his sister, Duane Durski.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Palmyra. The Rev. Steven M. D. Blyth will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Don will be laid to rest next to his wife at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 30, in Big Falls Cemetery of Big Falls.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.