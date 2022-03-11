Donald W. and Mathilda A. Stout
Donald entered God’s loving arms and was reunited with his beloved wife and soulmate Mathilda (“Tillie”) on February 24, 2022, at the age of 93. Tillie (nee Hill) passed on March 2, 2016, at the age of 88.
Beloved parents of Diane (Mark) Serath and David (Connie) Stout. Cherished grandparents of Michael (Amber) Serath and Michelle (Tyler) Schaefer. Treasured great-grandparents of Lauren, Dominic and Nicholas Schaefer and Avery and Mason Serath. Donald is survived by his sister Betty Thaxton of Asheville, N.C., and Tillie is survived by her sister Caroline Bohlen of Saukville, and sister-in-law Marge Hill of Iron River, Mich. They will be missed by many relatives and friends.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the health care providers and staff at Lakewood Assisted Living, Auberge Care and AseraCare Hospice. Their compassion and loving care of our parents will never be forgotten. They have all continuously held themselves to a higher standard and for that we will always be grateful.
Donald proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. If desired, memorials in Donald’s name may be made to the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight (www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org.donate). Private services were held.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend, 262-677-4993, is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome. com.
Two limbs have fallen from our family tree, I keep hearing voices that say “Grieve not for us.
Remember the best times, the laughter and the song.
The good lives we lived while we were strong. Continue our heritage, we’re counting on you. Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.
Our minds are at ease, our souls are at rest.
Remembering all, how we truly were blessed. Continue traditions, no matter how small. Go on with your life, don’t worry about falls. We miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin until the day comes we’re together again.”