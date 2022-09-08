WAUKESHA
Donna Jean Dahl
Jan. 7, 1940 — Aug. 24, 2022
Donna Jean Dahl of Waukesha passed away on August 24, 2022, at the age of 82. Donna was born on Jan. 7, 1940, in Milwaukee, to Donald and Jean Cauley. After attending Juneau High School, she worked various jobs until she married and became a fulltime housewife and mother.
Donna was a very proud mother of her four children, Jill (Tucker) Shepherd, Dean (Therese) Dahl, Jason Dahl (deceased) and Justin (Dalia) Dahl. She was the loving grandmother to Jenna (Tyler) Vancura, Tanner Shepherd, Paige Dahl, Broden Dahl and Adalyn Dahl. Dear sister to Maureen Ramm, and exwife of Donald Dahl (deceased).
Donna loved to travel and enter contests. She won a trip to Italy, traveled to Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Las Vegas, New York and Hawaii.
She had an entrepreneurial spirit when it came to employment and wore several hats, including babysitting, house sitting, and pet sitting. She also worked for the Waukesha Blood Center.
Donna loved to dance and listen to music. She was an avid card, domino and trivia player at Oak Hill Terrace, where she lived in Waukesha for the past 10 years. Donna was a compassionate, sympathetic person who was always willing to listen if you needed someone to talk to, and was always willing to lend a hand if she was able to.
A private graveside service will be held Sept. 22, where she will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
Donna, you will always be loved, remembered and missed.