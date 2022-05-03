FOND DU LAC
Donna L McCulloch
Feb. 21, 1931 - April 30, 2022
Donna L. (Irish) McCulloch, 91, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born on February 21, 1931, in Waupun, the daughter of Earl and Naomi (Tingley) Irish.
On November 3, 1951, she married Rolland L. McCulloch in Waupun. She was a member of Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Fond du Lac, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waukesha, and was a Lioness in the Lions Club. Donna and Rolland moved a few times in their lives and every place they went, they found special people to share their lives: from Waupun to Kenosha to Waukesha and to Fond du Lac. They were also snowbirds in Florida.
Donna was a social person who loved talking to people. She liked to drive thru Fond du Lac’s Lakeside Park and dine out at the local restaurants. She volunteered at the senior center. In Donna’s later years, she would knit hats for the newborn babies in the hospital. Throughout Donna’s life, she loved playing board games, puzzles, cards, dancing, bingo and bowling. She was a lifelong Packers fan. She loved watching all the local teams play. Her greatest love was for her family and friends. She loved being around her children and grandchildren.
Donna is survived by three sons, David (Evanne), Steven (Carol) and Jeffrey (Jacki) McCulloch; five grandchildren, Bryan (Joanna) McCulloch, Katie (Steve Stimek) McCulloch, Joshua McCulloch, Kelsea (Thomas Riley) McCulloch and Alexandar McCulloch; two great-grandsons, Tyler and Jason; brother Bruce Irish; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Ruth (Dayton) Rens and Barbara (Theodore) Van Kleef; three brothers, Edgar (Midge), Earl (Phyllis) Jr. and Harlen Irish; and close friend Helen Henderleiter.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Ave., Fond du Lac, WI 54935.
Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Forest Mound Cemetery, Waupun.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.