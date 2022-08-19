Donna Lloyd Gardner
Oct. 14, 1929 - Aug. 16, 2022
Donna Lloyd Gardner died peacefully among her children at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc on August 16, 2022. Donna was born on October 14, 1929, in Rocky River, Ohio, to Norman (dec. 1965) and Eva Lloyd (dec. 1972) and graduated from Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga. In January 1954 she married John Gardner in Cleveland, Ohio.
Donna was preceded in death by her younger sister, Barbara Farinacci (1973), and her husband John in May 2021, after celebrating 67 years of marriage. Donna and John have three children, Donna Jr. (Bill), John Jr. (Karen) and Katherine (Scott dec. 2010).
Donna was always a proud woman, well ahead of her time. She attended and graduated college from an all-women’s school in the segregated south of Macon, Ga., in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s. She married and moved with John to Washington, D.C., in 1954 while John was a naval officer stationed at Main Navy on the National Mall. During their early marriage years, Donna and John lived in Wheaton, Ill., Clearwater, Fla., Wauwatosa, and La Grange Park, Ill., before finally settling down in Waukesha, WI. in 1972 when John started his own fluid power distribution business. Donna went back to school at Mount Mary and Elmhurst College to receive her teaching degree in 1969 and began teaching elementary education. She later completed her master’s degree at UW- Whitewater after which Donna volunteered and taught adult non-readers how to read. Donna taught first grade at Nashotah Elementary School for many years in the ‘70-80s until her retirement.
Donna loved the arts. The ballet, the symphony, the theater. She loved the library and insisted her grandchildren learn to love it as well. Donna contributed her time throughout her long life. You name it, Cub Scout den mother, Sunday school teacher, Waukesha Service Club member, church volunteer, arts patron - she did it.
John and Donna traveled the world. Too many European destinations to count, repeat trips to Ireland and multiple Atlantic Ocean crossings. They relished the many summer vacations in the Hayward area of northern Wisconsin with their children and grandchildren.
John and Donna enjoyed 40-plus years at Merrill Hills Country Club where they enjoyed golf and so many friends. Finally in 2010, they sold their Waukesha home and moved into Three Pillars independent living in Dousman. Over the past dozen years or so, they became part of the fabric of the Three Pillars community and congregation under Pastor Terese and cherished their time there.
Donna is survived by her children, all of whom live in the Lake Country area of Waukesha County, and grandchildren, Erik Gardner (Emily), Josh Schumell, Joe Gardner (Anna), Caitlin Gardner Engelbrecht (Jan-Frans), Sam Hanson and great-grandchildren Elisabeth Gardner, Owen Gardner and Nora Gardner.
She lived her life with a lot of class, a lot of grace, a lot of love and plenty of thankfulness and humility. For all these things and more, she was a very special lady who left a mark on family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
A service will take place on October 1, at the Three Pillars Ewald Chapel, 375 Highway 67, Dousman, WI 53118, at 1 p.m. For your safety and the safety of everyone involved, masks are required.
