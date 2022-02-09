Donna M. Tetzlaff
Early on Feb. 7, 2022, Julius and Jason came down from heaven above to carry their beloved wife and grandmother, Donna M. Tetzlaff, home to spend her days with our Lord.
Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Julius Tetzlaff “J.R.,” grandson Jason Bultman, brother Robert "Buster" Goergen, and parents Valentine and Viola Goergen (nee Nelson).
She is survived by her daughters Marilouise Bultman and Debra Stukel, and grandchildren Jennifer, Crystal and Tiffany. Sister to Dave (Bonnie) Goergen, Roy (Celeste) Goergen and sister-in-law to JoAnn Goergen “Buster.” She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Further survived by many good friends, neighbors and other relatives and her furry friend “Sammy.”
Donna was an Oconomowoc High School graduate, were she was born and raised. She went on to meet her soulmate, Julius Tetzlaff “J.R.,” and soon after they had two daughters, Marilouise and Debra.
Donna was a homemaker until she started work as a secretary at Musbeck Shoe Factory and then took a job with Taylor Enterprises as a book keeper were she worked until her retirement in 2000.
Donna had a wonderful life, in her young days she enjoyed snowmobiling and playing cards with friends. Donna loved to travel, her and J.R. went to many warm climates but their favorite was Puerto Vallarta where they'd return every year. She was a huge Packers fan and didn't miss watching a game.
She will be deeply missed by all of us, but is at home now with the Lord and reunited with her husband J.R., whom she missed so much.
Peace be with you mom, we love you and will see you again in heaven.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 11, at Dr. Martin Luther Church, 325 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. noon. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.