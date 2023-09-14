BIG BEND
Donna Mae Bresnahan
Jan. 25, 1956 - Sept. 7, 2023
Donna Mae Bresnahan (Lekfield), born January 25, 1956, passed away peacefully September 7, 2023, in her daughter Ashley’s loving arms.
She was greeted in heaven with open arms by her soul mate, Rod Jahnke. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Eva Lekfield, and brothers Ronald and Dale.
Donna’s legacy lives on through her beloved daughter Ashley (Brandon) Weiland and cherished granddaughter Cheyenne. Survived by her siblings Arlene (Ronnie) Penning, Diane Mitsch, Janis Goldammer, Bonnie (Mark) Bourdo, Tim (Kathy) Lekfield and Terry (Lori) Lekfield. There are many nieces, nephews and other family members who loved her dearly.
Donna battled cancer several times throughout her life and each time fought harder than most. She never let cancer define her life. Donna was very involved in a community cancer fundraiser she helped to create. She was a great supporter to other cancer patients and families as they navigated the daily challenges of dealing with the disease even as she was dealing with it herself. The fundraiser was her way of reminding others that people care.
She loved a wide variety of crafts and was a very talented artist. She enjoyed cooking and baking for others as well. She took great pride in her yard and garden.
Donna had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. She loved to spend time with family and friends. Her personality and laughter were contagious. She will forever remain in our hearts and minds.
Please join us in a celebration of her life on Friday, September 22, from 4-8 p.m. at the Muskego Moose Lodge, S86-W21693 Janesville Road, Muskego.