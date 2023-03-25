NEW BERLIN
Donna Mae Zerrien
Donna Mae Zerrien of New Berlin went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the age of 85. After a short illness, she passed away surrounded by her loving family. She was the oldest child and only daughter of Jane and Andy Anderson, having been a great help to them in caring for her five younger brothers.
After high school, she attended Iowa State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, working toward her dietetics degree. In the following years, she married and became a devoted homemaker and mother. She returned to school in her 40s, earning her degree as a licensed practical nurse. She then served at Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa. In her career, she showed great love and care for the elderly.
After developing kidney failure in her 60s and a subsequent brief time on dialysis, she was blessed with a donated kidney through the UW Hospital transplant program. This gift extended her life beyond everyone’s expectations, giving her many more years of vitality to continue to bless her friends and family. In response to this, she became a very active volunteer and advocate for kidney and organ donation. Her family would like to thank the UW Hospital Clinic kidney transplant team, especially her transplant coordinator Paula and Dr. Sandesh Parajuli, for their excellent care through the years.
Donna spent her retirement years traveling extensively with friends, caring for her parents, serving her church family, and becoming a local restaurant connoisseur. She participated in her Mature Singles Plus club in which she served as President for many years and remained active right to the end. Donna left a legacy of charity, kindness, warmth, encouragement and love for all who had the privilege to know her. She was truly the hands and feet of Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jane and Andy; niece Jodi Duken; brother Robert (Connie) Anderson; and special friend Bob Litzau. She is survived by her three children, Donald (Beverly) Zerrien, David (Betty) Zerrien and Diane (Rob) Lapota; her younger brothers Richard (Sue) Anderson, Ray (Mary) Anderson, Alan (Patti) Anderson and Mike (Judy) Anderson; grandchildren Abby (Kyle) Furry, Jonathan Zerrien, John (Abby) Lapota, Jenny (James) Last, Kyle Zerrien, Ben Zerrien and Nate (Elizabeth) Zerrien; and great-grandchildren Grace, Noble, Otto, Anastasia and Mercy.
A celebration of her beautiful life will be held at Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church at 4895 S. Calhoun Road, New Berlin, WI 53151, on Friday March 31, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m., and luncheon to follow. On Saturday April 1, a short graveside remembrance and burial will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 20501 E. Brink St., Harvard, IL, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to organizations dear to Donna’s heart: Covenant Church of New Berlin (address above) or the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin, 10909 W. Greenfield Ave., Suite 201, West Allis, WI 53214, or www.kidneywi.org.