Donna Marie Portz (nee Scrima)
Donna Marie (nee Scrima) Portz passed away peacefully at her home with her children by her side on June 27, 2023. Donna was born and raised in Waukesha and graduated from Catholic Memorial High School. She married David Portz on April 25, 1959, and moved to Pewaukee where they raised their family. Donna worked for the Waukesha School District for over 34 years. She loved spending time with her family, baking, gardening, reading and crocheting.
Donna is survived by her seven children, David (Jackie) Portz, Lisa (Tom) Sheedy, Mark (Christine) Portz, Lynn (Brian) Posick, Dan (Sheri) Portz, Doug (Maureen) Portz and LeAnn (Kim) Walters. Along with 20 grandchildren, Ben, Connor, Grace (Ben Hartzler), Andrew, Danny Jr., Alyssa, Dylan, Ana, Samantha, Claire, Hannah, Maddie, Nick, Devon, Jenna, Will, Leah, Lucas and Lauren and great-grandson Danny (due in August). She is further survived by her siblings Barbara James, Tony (Char) Scrima, Joe (Chris) Scrima, and in-laws Bob Astramskas, Darwin (Linda) Portz, Sandy Portz and Joanne Babbit, many nieces and nephews and her lifelong friends Rita Dais and Bernice Radl.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, David Portz; her mother and father, Wilhemina and Anthony Scrima; sisters Marilyn (Bernie) Neilson, Phyliss (Walter) Krug and Arlene Astramskas; brother Eugene Scrima; mother- and father-in-law, Florence and Donald Portz; brothers-in-law Don Portz II and Rusty Babbitt; and sister in-law Joyce Portz.
Donna will be greatly missed by all who loved her so dearly. She was the strongest woman we all knew, and we have learned so much from her.
Services will be handled by Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home and will be held on Friday, July 14, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. The burial is immediately following services at St. Josephs Cemetery, S22-W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.