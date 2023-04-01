Doris M. Schaaf (Caygill)
March 8, 1926 — March 27, 2023
Doris M. Schaaf (Caygill) went to be in the arms of Jesus on March 27, 2023, at age 97. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on March 8, 1926. Moved to Linden, Wisconsin, as a young girl. Married Paul D. Schaaf in 1951 and relocated to the Milwaukee area.
She was preceded in death by husband, Paul D. Schaaf; sonin- law David Ruehmer; and grandson Nathaniel Piotrowski.
She passed peacefully surrounded by family at home. She is survived by her loving children Sandy (Dennis), Cathy, Bonnie (Rick), Marcia (Karl), Craig, Mary (Bill), 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also survived by a sister-inlaw, other nieces and nephews.
Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. April 5 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Visitation from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12:30 p.m. April 5 at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.