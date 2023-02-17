MUKWONAGO
Doris Mae (Cleveland) Siglin
April 17, 1931 — Feb. 13, 2023
Doris Mae (Cleveland) Siglin, 91, of Mukwongo, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Doris was born on April 17, 1931, in Nashua, Iowa, the daughter of LeVerne and Anita (Huntley) Cleveland. She grew up in the Nashua area and was active in her schools as a basketball athlete, twirler, and drum majorette. After her schooling, one of her early jobs was as a telephone operator. She also worked in various factory positions, the last being in the electrical components industry. Doris embraced her role as a single parent, raising her four children, Mary Jo, Joseph, Michael and Jacqueline. She was a strong woman and committed to taking care of her family in a time when single parenting wasn’t so common. Doris had a hardworking personality, returning back to work after years of debilitation from a serious back injury; she was one of the first to receive an experimental procedure that restored her to health. She never hesitated to get involved or help others and refused to take advantage of situations preferring independence over dependency. She loved to decorate and rearrange her home and in her later years she took charge of coordinating the activity schedule for the residents in her building. Doris had quite a few hobbies and loved to collect things. She was raised on her family farm and her love of farming stayed with her for her entire life. The morning glories, flowers, and birdhouses outside her window and the complex’s patio enjoyed the beauty and produce of plants and planters, she seemed to sneak out there, showed that she was willing to be a bit defiant of the rules in an effort to make the place her home. She really enjoyed taking care of plants and animals and always considered herself a farmer. Doris was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. She will be missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jo (Les) Peterson of Detroit Lakes, Minn., Michael (Claudia) Siglin of Minneapolis, Minn., and Jacqueline (Jose) Siglin-Rocha of Mukwonago; her 19 grandchildren; her 39 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Mary, Pearl, Loretta, June, Ralph and Roger. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Joseph; two of her grandchildren, Jessica and Jared; and two siblings in infancy.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home, 499 Elkhorn Road, Eagle, WI 53119. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Doris will be laid to rest in Nashua Iowa at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.