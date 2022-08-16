MUKWONAGO
Doris Spern
Doris Spern, 84, of Mukwonago, left her earthly home for Heaven on August 13, 2022, at Heritage Homes of Watertown.
Doris was born to Howard and Lena (Petsch) Melow in Ann Arbor, Mich. She grew up in the Michigan cities of Plymouth and Utica, and one of her early jobs was working as a car-hop at a drive-in restaurant. A young man named Samuel Spern became a frequent customer of the drive-in, particularly while Doris was working. The two would go on to be united in marriage on August 25, 1956, in Utica, Mich.
God blessed Doris and Samuel with three loving children, Tony, Andrea and Jeff. Doris and Samuel spent over 20 years in Michigan together prior to moving to Mukwonago in 1978 where they would remain for the remainder of their life together. Doris worked for the majority of her career as a secretary for the Internal Revenue Service and she enjoyed her work very much. She was creative and artistic and, in her early years, enjoyed oil painting and creating art. She also had a love for learning and read often, especially books on wildlife and the outdoors. Doris was an animal lover and particularly fond of her pet dogs and many cats. She had a special connection with her animal companions and they brought a lot of joy to her life. Prior to becoming a member at St. John's, Mukwonago, she was a member at St. John's, North Prairie. While a member in North Prairie, she helped in Ladies Aid, sang in the choir, and made visits to Bethesda in Watertown. Above all else in Doris’ life was her faith. She believed in Jesus as her Lord and Savior, and her family has great comfort in knowing that she is now home in Heaven. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be greatly missed but forever remembered by her family.
She is survived by her three children, Tony (Laura) Spern of Royal Oak, Mich., Andrea (David) Stewart of Helenville and Jeff Spern of Juneau; her dear grandchildren, Joshua (Sammy), Zachary (Alina), Samuel (Stephanie), Leah, Noah, Rachel, Jacob, Megan (Kyle), Katie (Ryan), Jessica (Paul), Sara (Brandon) and Hannah (Nick); and her great-grandchildren, Hudson, Brayden, and Bennett. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 39 years, Samuel Spern, and her siblings Dora, Ray, Carl, Charles, and Frederick.
Memorials in Doris’ honor may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Mukwonago Building or Missions Funds, Rainbow Hospice, or Heritage Homes of Watertown.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 18, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mukwonago. The Rev. John Bortulin will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Doris will be laid to rest immediately following the funeral service in Oak Knoll Cemetery of Mukwonago.
