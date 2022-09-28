WAUKESHA
Dorothy A. Johnson
June 26, 1931 - Sept. 20, 2022
Dorothy A. Johnson of Waukesha died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by her family at LindenGrove-Waukesha at the age of 91. She was born on June 26, 1931, in Waukesha, the daughter of Oswald and Esther (nee Tagge) Hansen.
On October 5, 1957, she married the love of her life Robert R. Johnson at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Dorothy’s life was centered around her faith, family and God-given gifts. She had a beautiful voice and joyfully sang with the Grace church choir, Waukesha Choral Union and at many weddings and celebrations. Dorothy and Bob loved to entertain. She was a gracious hostess, enjoyed a good time and opened her home to so many people. Besides entertaining, she loved to decorate at church and especially her home at Christmas.
She will be sadly missed by her children Susan Johnson and Craig (Bev) Johnson, five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is further survived by five nephews, their families and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on October 22, 2014, and son Robert Johnson.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin. Memorials in Dorothy’s name are appreciated to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (address above).
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff at LindenGrove-Waukesha for their kind and compassionate care.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.