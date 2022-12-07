MUKWONAGO
Dorothy Bethke
March 7, 1929 - Dec. 1, 2022
Dorothy Bethke of Mukwonago passed away peacefully at her home on December 1, 2022, at age 93. She was born on March 7, 1929 to Charles and Monica Burrows of Wauwatosa.
She was a graduate of UW-Madison, and was married to Jerry Bethke on June 28, 1952. She taught in Mukwonago public schools and was active in the community. As a dedicated member of the United Church of Christ, Dorothy found a sense of joy in supporting various charities.
Loving mother of Anne Crane (Jim), Paul (Margaret) Bethke, Neil (Jane) Bethke, Karl (Janet) Bethke, and Ellen Weber. Proud grandma of Monica, Erin (David), Joel, Kari (Justin), Jeremy (Marsha), Eliot, Isabel (Jan-Niklas), Violet, Adam (Carolyn), Erik, Jake; and grandma the great to Nathan, Amanda, Teagan, Hunter and Milo.
A celebration of life will be held on December 11 at 3 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, S93-W30740 Highway NN, Mukwonago. Her family will greet friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Heifer International in memory of Dorothy Bethke at heifer.org.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.