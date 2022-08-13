Dorothy E. Luczak
April 3, 1938 — Aug. 6, 2022
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Dorothy Luczak, loving mother of five children, passed away at the age of 84. Dorothy was born on April 3, 1938, to Rudolph and Dorothy Bleck of Menomonee Falls.
Dorothy worked in retail and retired from Kmart in Oconomowoc at the age of 63. She always had a smile on her face and a fun story to tell about her memories of Kmart. She loved working on her puzzle books and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Lyle; sister Betty Smith; and her mother and father. She is survived by her significant other of 25 years, Jerry Luedtke; children Rudy (Carla), Jeff (Kerry), Scott (Debbie), Gregg (Michele) and Marie (Steve) Gatzow; 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family will have a private burial in September.
