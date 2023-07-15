WAUKESHA
Dorothy L. Krummel (nee Havlinek)
March 20, 1940 - June 26, 2023
Dorothy L. Krummel (nee Havlinek), age 83, a Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023.
She was born March 20, 1940, daughter of the late Henry C. and Elsie L. (Lehrmann) Havlinek. On June 6, 1968, Dorothy married her high school sweetheart, Don Krummel at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.
Dorothy was a ray of sunshine to so many! She enjoyed crocheting, craft fairs, doing word searches, dancing, cooking and baking (especially her homemade bread). She also loved to relax with a glass of wine and watch Lifetime and Hallmark movies. Most of all, though, her children, Kellie Stieglitz and Kurt Krummel, were her life!
Dorothy is survived by her children, Kellie Stieglitz and Kurt Krummel, both of Waukesha, sisters Jan (the late Syd) Herman and Elaine (the late Dick) Seefeldt and brother-in-law Bruce Lusk. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years, Don Krummel, parents Elsie (nee Lehrmann) and Henry Havlinek, brothers Gordon (the late Ellie) and Kenneth Havlinek, sisters Marge (the late Rollie) Dvorak and Judi Lusk, her great-nephew and godson Ryan Schueller. Dorothy is also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Matt and Snobie Krummel, sisters-in-law, Gertie (the late Bill) Blaha and Shirley (the late Don) Williquette.
Dorothy is also loved and will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Dorothy’s nieces Barb Schueller and Claire Goldbach for their loving care and support given to Dorothy and her children.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit our website for future updates, www.churchandchapel.com.
The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never pass away.
