WAUKESHA
Dorothy M. Blimbergs
June 23, 1945 - June 11, 2023
Dorothy M. Blimbergs of Waukesha passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from cancer at the age of 77. She was born in Waukesha on June 23, 1945, the daughter of Earl and Mary (nee Steinhart) Edwards and lived in North Prairie as a child.
Her father passed away when she was 4 years old. She then moved to East Troy, where her mother co-owned and operated Giles Restaurant. She graduated from East Troy High School in 1963. She and her first husband Archie moved to Eagleville in 1968 where she lived until 1983, when she moved to Waukesha. She began her career as a supervisor at Milwaukee Cheese, which became Beatrice Cheese and then Schreiber Foods. While working at Milwaukee Cheese she met the love of her life, Andy, whom she married in 1991 and shared 43 years of marriage. In later years she worked at Elder’s Towing. She was a member of St. William’s Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, reading, watching the Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, she enjoyed her family. Her grandkids and the expanding family thrilled her. She was a true matriarch and will be deeply missed and forever remembered as loving, caring, and giving of herself. Family always came first for her and she was very selfless.
Dorothy is survived by her children Denise Gladeau, Laurie Bamford, Scott Bamford and Amy Cordova, and her grandchildren Douglas Shepard, Steven (Whitney) Windward, Jimmy Shepard, Derek (Maddie) Bamford, Haley (Damyon) Selby, Andrew (Berta) Shepard, Juan Montanez, Brianna Cordova, Nathaniel Kempf, Jaden Cordova and Christian Cordova. She is further survived by nine great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. She was also “Grammy” to Jonathan.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Archie, in 1978; her beloved husband Andy in 2021; parents; sister Arlene Loomis and her husband Bob; son-in-law Jay Kempf; mother-in-law Susanna and cousins and other in-laws.
A celebration of life will be held at her house on Saturday, July 15, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1210 N. Bel Ayr Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Memorials in Dorothy’s name are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.