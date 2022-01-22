PEORIA, Ariz.
Dorothy Mae Holland Dettmering
July 29, 1920 - Dec. 31, 2021
Dorothy Mae McCormick was born on July 29, 1920, in Tomahawk. She died peacefully on December 31, 2021, of natural causes at 101 years old. Dorothy’s father was William McCormick, a doctor and World War l veteran who practiced for many years in Tomahawk, and her mother, Laura Johnson McCormick, a school teacher. During elementary school Dorothy played the trumpet in a six-child ensemble, “Dorothy Mae and Her Juvenile Entertainers.” Dorothy graduated in 1937 from Tomahawk High School as valedictorian.
In 1941 Dorothy graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. While at the university, she met her first husband, Homer Jay Holland, and they were married in June of 1941. Homer, a medical doctor, served in the Navy in World War II. During that time, Dorothy did factory work and planted her “Victory Garden.”
Dorothy later earned her master’s degree and taught high school in Mukwonago and Oconomowoc, retiring in 1982. Dorothy was a charter member of Uncle Otto’s Clown Alley in Delavan, performing in many special events and parades. She also performed Christian clowning in churches of all denominations along with son Todd, son-in-law Russ and other family members. Dorothy was a member of the School House Players in Waukesha County. She also wrote and performed in Wisconsin and Illinois using Biblical characters in “Serendipity Skits.” She was a costume designer and made puppets used in her performances. She was a volunteer and cast member with The Waukesha Civic Theater, and landed her biggest role as the lead in “On Golden Pond” with the South Milwaukee Players.
Dorothy moved to Arizona in 2000 and lived in her Sun City home until she became the first 90-year-old to undergo triple bypass heart surgery at Boswell Banner Hospital.
She then moved into the independent living facility at the Forum in Peoria, where she was editor of a newsletter, taught classes, and was surrounded by friends. During the Covid lock down she won first place in the “doorway dancing” contest. While at the Forum, she wrote and published her memoir, “The Uncommon Journey of an Ordinary Woman” and two additional books, “Bathtubs and Warm Water, the Genesis of Faith” and a novel, “Chicago Island.” In March of 2021, Dorothy moved into the Integrity Adult Care Home in Peoria where she met new friends and received excellent care.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her two husbands, Homer Holland and Elmer Dettmering; her daughter, Mary Klempen (Bob); her daughter-in-law, Judy Holland (Bill); and son-in-law, Russ Duris (Virginia). She is survived by her children, Homer Holland (Penny), Virginia Duris, Bill Holland, and Todd Dettmering, 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, as well as too many friends to count who all remember her with admiration, gratitude and love.
Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014, or their website is hov.org.