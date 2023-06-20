WAUKESHA
Dorothy Ruth Faulkner
April 4, 1938 - June 16, 2023
Dorothy Ruth Faulkner (nee Robins), 85, of Waukesha passed away on June 16, 2023, after a battle with Alzheimer’s with family by her side.
Dorothy was born on April 4, 1938, to Earl and Vivian Robins in Montruse, CO. Dorothy graduated from Springfield High School in 1956.
In 1953, Dorothy met Bob Faulkner in Springfield High School. They were united in marriage for 66 years. After Dorothy retired, she spent her time quilting, crocheting, traveling, and spending time with the grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, as well as children Bret (Jane) Faulkner, Scott Faulkner, and Nanette (John) Maneage; five grandchildren Marc (Nodine) Faulkner, Matt Maneage, Derek (Katie) Faulkner, David Maneage, and Jacob Faulkner; three great-grandchildren Zayn, Baker, and Layla.
Dorothy was preceded by her parents, Earl and Vivian Robins; father-in-law, Paul, and mother-in-law, Carolyn.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, from 12 noon until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Mukwonago.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.