SHEBOYGAN
Dorothy V. Lutgen
Sept. 16, 1923 - March 4, 2023
Dorothy V. Lutgen of Sheboygan, formerly of Waukesha, died on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born in Milwaukee on September 16, 1923, to Emil and Dorothy Grace (nee Buchholz) Gregersen.
Her mother died in childbirth and she was raised by her grandparents Robert and Jenny Buchholz. Her uncles Casten and Harold Buchholz were like brothers to her and she loved working at the family greenhouse. Dorothy married William “Bill” Lutgen on December 27, 1941. Dorothy and Bill had a love for volunteering, they gave their time and talent to the Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts, rang bells for the Salvation Army and opened up their home to many adults and children, some staying several weeks and some staying several years. They were devoted faithful members at the Waukesha Church of the Nazarene. Dorothy was the church organist and taught Sunday school. Dorothy had a fun sense of humor was an avid reader and a crossword puzzle wiz! She will be remembered for her deep faith in God.
She will be sadly missed by her children William (B. Jane) Lutgen and Lorelynne (Philipp) Nelesen, and four grandchildren, Greg (Clare) Lutgen, Jeff (Nina) Lutgen, the Rev. Marc (Tracy) Nelesen and Bob (Serita) Nelesen. She is further survived by eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Eliza, Levi (Libby), Mariah (Clay), Gabe, Adelae, Ziva and Max. Also aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband William ”Bill” Lutgen and step-sister Jean Holloway and step-brothers G.W. “Bud” Palmer and Robert Palmer.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 11, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Her grandson, The Rev. Marc Nelesen, is presiding. Interment will follow at Wauwatosa Cemetery.
Memorial are appreciated to The Salvation Army or HAWS.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain. - Philippians 1:21