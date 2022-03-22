NORTH PRAIRIE
Douglas Alfred ‘Doug’ McCaffery
July 3, 1948 - March 16, 2022
Douglas Alfred “Doug” McCaffery, age 73, of North Prairie, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home with his family around him.
Doug is survived by his wife of 48 years, Yvonne; his son Jason (Christina) McCaffery; his daughters Trisha (Eric) Sacharski and Jill (Ron) Moore; his six grandchildren whom he cherished, Addison, Casey and Gabby Sacharski, Callen Moore and Kiera and Jack McCaffery; and siblings Lynn Egly, Kay (Greg Jennik) McCaffery and Mike McCaffery. In addition, many special friends and fishing buddies who loved him dearly also survive.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Letty (Smart) McCaffery; brother Bernard McCaffery; and siblings-in-law Nancy McCaffery, Larry Egly and Loyd Crusan.
Doug was born on July 3, 1948, in Waukesha, to Alfred and Letty (Smart) McCaffery. He married the love of his life, Yvonne Stoll, on September 1, 1973, at North Prairie Methodist Church.
Doug served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Doug loved all sports, especially baseball. Land O’ Lakes baseball was dear to his heart. He played for the Genesee Twins and played and managed the North Prairie Dawgs. Doug was an avid hunter and fisherman. He looked forward to going to his cabin and to the Mississippi River. He loved to fish in Marathon, Fla., in the winter months. Doug loved to tell stories and sing, all with a camera in his hand. Doug always had a smile on his face and was a kind and loving man. His family meant everything to him.
Doug will be deeply missed by any and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to them so they can donate directly to the charities closest to Doug’s heart.
Please join the family on Saturday, April 23, at the Wales/Genesee Lions Club starting at 2 p.m. to help them celebrate Doug’s life.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the McCaffery family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.