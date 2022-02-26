Douglas ‘Dougie’ Duane Holeman
Aug. 10, 1960 — Feb. 23, 2022
Dougie went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 23, 2022, at Kensington Care in Waukesha. He was born on August 10, 1960, in Loup City, Nebraska, to Harold and Lois Holeman.
He was the beloved son of Harold and Lois Holeman; loving brother of Wade (Jody) Holeman, Brad (Kerry) Holeman, Russ (Kelly) Holeman and Harold (Rachel) Holeman. He was dear uncle of Chelsea (Kyle) Schmitz, Quinton Holeman, Erik Holeman, Sean Holeman, Willow Holeman, Kaylee (Paul) Carress, Janaya Holeman, Michael Holeman, Seyter Holeman, Delaney Holeman, Jeremy Holeman and Suriah Holeman; and proud great-uncle of Fredrick Schmitz, Evelina Carress and Luna Carress. Dougie will be remembered by other relatives and friends.
Dougie was preceded in death by his infant brother, his grandparents and his nephew Nekoda Holeman.
Dougie was a happy guy who loved music and singing. He liked sports from football, baseball and racing, to the Brewers and the Packers. He always wanted to go to work beginning his employment at Waukesha Training Center, then Protect the Planet, and finally Easter Seals, where he worked for over 33 years.
Dougie loved church, going to his Friendship Class at Elmbrook, and singing “Jesus Loves Me.” He spent 12 years in Shepherds in Union Grove, where he accepted Jesus into his heart.
Thank you to all those who worked and were a part of his life from church, work, Heartland Hospice and Kensington Care.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, March 4, at Elmbrook Church, 777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield. The visitation is from 12-12:45 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m. Private inurnment at Arcadia Cemetery, Arcadia, Nebraska, at a later date.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.