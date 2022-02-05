CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Dr. Alfred Edgar Kritter
Aug. 13, 1928 Jan. 30, 2022
Dr. Alfred Edgar Kritter, M.D., passed away on January 30, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C., at the age of 93.
Dr. Kritter was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on Aug. 13, 1928, as the son of the late Eugene and Helen Kritter. Dr. Kritter had two brothers, Robert and Eugene, as well as two sisters, Evelyn and Virginia, all who preceded him in death.
Dr. Kritter served active duty in the Korean War.
He married Ruth Catherine Kramer June 16, 1951
A graduate of Marquette University and Marquette Medical School, Dr. Kritter did his residency at Marquette. Finishing residency, Dr. Kritter moved to Waukesha with his family and began his practice in 1960. He was the first practicing orthopaedic surgeon in Waukesha County. As his practice grew, Dr. Kritter added more associate physicians and aptly named his organization Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin (OAW), which is still operating in the community.
With his daily practice, Dr. Kritter touched many families in Waukesha and the surrounding area. However, his first love was helping children with disabilities. Because of that, he founded the Juvenile Amputee and Congenital Limb Deficiency Center at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin as well as the Milwaukee County General Hospital (now Froedtert) Adult Amputee Clinic.
Dr. Kritter had many accomplishments throughout his career including Chief of Orthopedic Surgery at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Assistant Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Medical College of Wisconsin, many local hospital affiliations and published numerous articles in local, state and international publications. Dr. Kritter was known for his innovative skills in orthopedics, calm demeanor and gentle bedside manner. These characteristics made him a favorite of the many patients under his care.
Dr Kritter retired from his daily practice at OAW in 1988 but not medicine. He resided in Waukesha a few more years then moved to Tucson, Ariz., and eventually to Charlotte, N.C., to be closer to his family.
Beyond his career, Dr. Kritter was a family man. He was married to his lovely wife, Ruth, for 61 years until she passed away in 2012. They raised six children in their Waukesha home.
Dr. Kritter is survived by his three sons, Alfred (Lynn) of Savannah, Ga., David (Holly) of Prospect Harbor, Maine, and Timothy (Elizabeth) of Madison; and two daughters, Mary of Minnetonka, Minn., and Jane (Steven) of Fort Mill, S.C. Dr. Kritter’s third and middle daughter Joanne (Tom) preceded him in death. Dr. Kritter is further survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dr. Kritter, always an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed sailing, fly fishing and bird hunting. In retirement he explored many hobbies including, boat building, bird carving and woodworking. Later in retirement, Dr. Kritter learned to fly planes and received his IFR rating, He re-enlisted in the Army to participate as a field physician during the first Gulf War then retired with the rank of colonel. Dr. Kritter participated in the Doctors Without Borders program, where he traveled from Arizona to Mexico to donate his medical skills to the underprivileged children of Mexico. Dr. Kritter had a companion English Setter by his side most of his life.
Dr. Kritter lived an active and fulfilling life, between his medical career and outside interests he touched many families and individuals in and around Wisconsin. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions be made to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin at https://childrenswi.org.