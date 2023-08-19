BROOKFIELD
Dr. Ellen Marie Bracy Klandrud
April 15, 1955 - August 10, 2023
Dr. Ellen Marie Bracy Klandrud (Major, ret.) was born in Libby, Montana, on April 15, 1955, and entered into eternal life in Brookfield, Wisconsin on August 10, 2023.
Her father and mother, Raymond and Barbara Bracy, met as elementary school teachers in the small town of Troy, Montana. When Ellen was a young child the family moved to Orange County, California, where Ellen spent her childhood. Her youngest sister, JoAnn, died at age seven from leukemia (when Ellen was ten), a defining experience that influenced Ellen’s career decision into a medical profession. Ellen fondly remembers Forest Home camp as the place where she became a believer and dedicated her life to serve the Lord.
She attended Texas Christian University (TCU) on an Army ROTC scholarship and was the first woman commissioned from that school. She served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for twenty years. She met her husband, Kevin Klandrud, in physics class when he offered to carry her books. She was concerned about being an older officer dating an enlisted soldier who was still in undergraduate classes. Kevin didn’t mind the age difference and quickly asked Ellen to marry him and less than ten months after meeting they were married in Racine, Wisconsin, in August 1980.
Ellen interviewed for medical school the day after discovering she was pregnant with her firstborn, Benjamin (1981). She graduated as a Family Practice D.O. from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine (TCOM), May 1987, with her family growing during that season with the birth of her first daughter she named after her sister, JoAnn (1984).
Ellen and Kevin moved to Wisconsin in 1987 to be closer to family while Ellen completed her residency at Sinai Samaritan Hospital. Elizabeth (1990) and Samuel (1993) completed their family. They started attending Elmbrook Church upon the recommendation to find the place where Stuart Briscoe was the preacher. Ellen became a very active member and volunteer at Elmbrook Church, with a special heart for missions and children’s ministries.
She completed a Master’s degree in Medical Bioethics from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School. Ellen completed her medical practice career at QuadMed (Briggs and Stratton) in 2019, able to continue her practice for a few years after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2013. She was much beloved by her patients over the years.
Ellen was known for her hospitality - often hosting large groups of people and various interns or foreign exchange students, sometimes for months or years. She was generous with her time and resources, giving finances and pro bono services to people in need and to further missions efforts. She spent countless hours volunteering at Milwaukee Free Clinics. She also spent many hours ministering to the spiritual needs of incarcerated women (Milwaukee Women’s Correctional Facility and Taycheedah Correctional Institution). She traveled all over the world to visit her children and to support medical missions, with a particular passion for the organization “Friends for Health in Haiti.”
She is survived by her husband (Kevin Klandrud), her four children (Ben, JoAnn, Beth, Sam), her two grandchildren (Hannah and Henry) and her sister (Carol Bracy).
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 25, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at ELMBROOK CHURCH, 777 S. Barker Rd., Brookfield. Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM. Food and fellowship to follow.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations on her behalf to “Friends for Health in Haiti” or “Elmbrook Church-Harvest Fund.”
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.